Green notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Monday's 124-117 win over the Bucks.

Green's stat line was modest as he didn't take a lot of shots and didn't help out on the glass, but what is impressive is that he played 41 minutes Monday night. That marks consecutive games where Green has eclipsed the 40-minute mark in terms of playing time as he has been getting tons of run with some injuries to other players on the roster. He is set in a nice role, working alongside LeBron James and a bunch of shooters who can space the floor for him and allow him to operate.