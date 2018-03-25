Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Listed as out Sunday
Green (illness) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
The report comes from the Cavaliers' game notes, so there's a chance that Green's outlook for Sunday could change if he arrived at the Barclays Center feeling healthier. If the Cavaliers decided to err on the side of caution as expected and hold Green out, the team would once again be short on wing depth with Kyle Korver (personal) and Cedi Osman (hip) also unavailable.
