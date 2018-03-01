Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Green (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Green is dealing with some lower back soreness, which already forced him to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Nets. Look for the forward to test everything out during pregame warmups before a final word is provided on his availability, so another update may not come until just prior to tip-off. If Green were to miss another contest, the likes of Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver and Larry Nance would likely see increased roles once again.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Out with back soreness Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Source of offense off bench Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Drops 24 off bench Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Drops 22 points off bench Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...