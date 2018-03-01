Green (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Green is dealing with some lower back soreness, which already forced him to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Nets. Look for the forward to test everything out during pregame warmups before a final word is provided on his availability, so another update may not come until just prior to tip-off. If Green were to miss another contest, the likes of Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver and Larry Nance would likely see increased roles once again.