Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Nabs first double-double of season

Green contributed 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during a 113-91 win over the 76ers on Monday.

Green was excellent off the bench, as he picked up his first double-double of the season. He is capable of a good performance here and there, but he hasn't been a consistent player throughout his career, so he would likely only see his value rise if the team was suffering from various injuries.

