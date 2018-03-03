Green (back) underwent an MRI and will miss Saturday's contest against Denver, as well as Monday's game against Detroit, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Green's back soreness is apparently serious enough to warrant an MRI and holding him out of two straight contests. While he's absent, other wings and forwards on the team -- Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, Larry Nance -- could all see a slight uptick in workload.