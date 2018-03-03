Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Out Saturday with back soreness
Green will miss Saturday's contest against the Nuggets due to lower back soreness, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
A sore back prevented Green from participating in Tuesday's contest against the Nets, though he was able to play Thursday against Philadelphia. That said, he seems to have aggravated his back in the process and went just 1-for-6 from the field. In his stead Saturday, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and Larry Nance are all candidates to see extra run.
