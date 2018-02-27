Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Out with back soreness Tuesday
Green is out for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets due to lower back soreness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Green will be a relatively late and unexpected scratch to Tuesday's game, with this being the first news of him dealing with an injury. That said, it doesn't seem too serious, as it's simply being labeled as soreness. Regardless, with him on the shelf Tuesday, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver and Larry Nance are all candidates to see some extra run.
