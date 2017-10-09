Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Paces Cavs in scoring Sunday

Green collected 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Wizards.

Green threw down the dunk of the preseason over Ian Mahinmi en route to a very efficient outing. While these plays and stat lines flash Green's potential, he will take a seat on the bench as the regular season rolls around and the Cavs begin to get their starters more minutes.