Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Paces Cavs in scoring Sunday
Green collected 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Wizards.
Green threw down the dunk of the preseason over Ian Mahinmi en route to a very efficient outing. While these plays and stat lines flash Green's potential, he will take a seat on the bench as the regular season rolls around and the Cavs begin to get their starters more minutes.
