Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Plays 43 minutes in victory
Green had 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 victory over Chicago.
Green was hot early, eventually finishing with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Green has found a nice role on the Cavaliers squad, and while he doesn't possess an astonishing amount of upside, he could be worth a look as a streaming option in some standard formats.
