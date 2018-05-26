Green contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 109-99 victory over the Celtics.

Green was forced into a bigger role with Kevin Love (concussion) leaving the game after a head clash with Jayson Tatum. Green was solid on both ends of the floor and could find himself playing even more in Game Seven if Love is forced to miss extended time.