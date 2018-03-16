Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Produces in Thursday start
Green accounted for 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The veteran drew another start with Larry Nance, Jr. (hamstring) sitting out the contest and was productive for the second consecutive game. Green had provided a solid all-around effort against the Suns on Tuesday, but Thursday's line included his best scoring total since Feb. 9, as well as his most rebounds since the contest prior on Feb. 7. Green has also taken 12 shot attempts in three of his past four games, a level of usage he's proven capable of parlaying into some solid offensive production on multiple occasions. Given the depleted state of the Cavaliers' roster at present, he should continue seeing a solid allotment of playing time irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.
