Green (back) remains out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue had previously ruled Green out for at least two games due to lower-back soreness, but after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, the veteran forward looked like he might be an option Monday after he was on the court for morning shootaround. Green apparently didn't demonstrate enough progress in that session, however, for the Cavaliers to sign off on his return, leaving the team woefully shorthanded in the frontcourt Monday with Kevin Love (hand) and Tristan Thompson (ankle) also sidelined. The 6-foot-9 Larry Nance is expected to start at center as a result, with the lightly used Ante Zizic representing the only healthy player taller than Nance who will be available.