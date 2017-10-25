Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win

Green contributed 16 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Bulls.

Green has seen his playing time slightly increased in every game thus far this season, and he earned 10 more minutes against the Bulls than he did in the opener one week ago. With that being said, Green's statistical production is typically pretty modest, so he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.