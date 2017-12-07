Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win
Green totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during a 101-95 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Green had a strong performance off the bench as the 17 points marked his third-highest point total of the season. He has been playing well lately, with four double-digit scoring games in his last six outings. Right now, he is mostly only providing low-end points and rebounds.
