Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 21 in Thursday's win
Green scored 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding one rebound, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.
It's just the sixth time this season Green has scored 20 or more points, and his contributions in other categories remain sporadic at best. Despite coach Tyronn Lue's declaration that Green would be in the starting lineup the rest of the season and into the playoffs, he remains a frustrating player to roster for fantasy purposes.
