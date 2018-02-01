Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores two points in Wednesday's win
Green recorded two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 win over the Heat.
Green's scoring average dipped below 10.0 points per game to end January, and this was the first month in 2017-18 in which that happened. Green has been held to single digits in scoring during four of the last five games while seeing less than 20 minutes in three of those five tilts. The return of Isaiah Thomas has not helped Green, though the absence of Kevin Love (hand) going forward could help the 31-year-old wing stay relevant in deep leagues.
