Green (back) will play Wednesday against Denver, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

The veteran missed the last two games with a sore lower-back, but he was present at shootaround Wednesday morning and confirmed that he'll be an option for coach Ty Lue. With Tristan Thompson (ankle) and Kevin Love (hand) both out, Green could see a slightly increased role behind LeBron James and Larry Nance, Jr.

