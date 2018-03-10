Green, who delivered eight points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers, is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in his two games since returning from a back injury.

The veteran missed two of the first three games of March with the injury, but he's resumed his typical second-unit role over the two contests since returning. He also saw some extra run Friday with Cedi Osman (hip) exiting early, and could be in for more of the same Sunday against the Lakers if Osman is sidelined for the contest.