Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Solid since return to action
Green, who delivered eight points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers, is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in his two games since returning from a back injury.
The veteran missed two of the first three games of March with the injury, but he's resumed his typical second-unit role over the two contests since returning. He also saw some extra run Friday with Cedi Osman (hip) exiting early, and could be in for more of the same Sunday against the Lakers if Osman is sidelined for the contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Set to return vs. Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Remains out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Out Saturday and Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Out Saturday with back soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...