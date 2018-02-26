Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Source of offense off bench Sunday
Green tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 loss to the Spurs.
Green checked in behind only LeBron James and Jordan Clarkson in team scoring on the afternoon, a testament to the extent of the first unit's struggles. The veteran snapped a modest two-game offensive downturn in which he'd managed a combined 11 points over 31 minutes, and he's now posted double digits in the scoring column in six of the last eight contests. While a bench player such as Green will inevitably see fluctuations in production, the 10-year pro's aggressive style on offense and serviceable work on the boards continue to give him some utility in deeper formats and daily leagues.
