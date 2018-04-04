Green started at the center position and contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's 112-106 victory over the visiting Raptors.

Green returned to the starting lineup and recorded a tally in every major statistical category while dropping 12 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor. It's not clear exactly if Green will be getting the nod at the starting center position for the Cavaliers' next game against the Wizards on Thursday though.