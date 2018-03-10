Cavaliers' Jeff Green: To start Sunday vs. Lakers
Green will draw a start during Sunday's contest against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
With both Cedi Osman (groin) and Rodney Hood (back) out, Green will draw the start and should see extended run. It will be his first start of the season. In the three games where Green has seen at least 30 minutes, he's averaged 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals.
