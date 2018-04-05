Green will be in the starting lineup for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com report.

In a surprise move, coach Tyronn Lue has declared that Green will be in the starting five moving forward. Partially as a result of injuries, but also due to roster changes, coach Lue has burned through a variety of different lineups this season. That said, this news has created some stability. Considering the depth of the roster, however, Green's workload may not change drastically. Since the All-Star break, the forward has averaged 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the free-throw line.