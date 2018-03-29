Green totaled 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during a 118-105 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Green played fairly well in Wednesday's start as he received a little bit of extra run with the absences of Kevin Love (concussion) and Kyle Korver (personal). His 15 field goal attempts marked his highest total since Feb. 9. Green is tough to rely on for any type of consistent performance, even when he is playing at least 30 minutes.