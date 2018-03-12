Green drew the start at small forward and posted seven points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran jumped into the starting five with both Cedi Osman (hip) and Rodney Hood (back) out of action, but he wasn't able to parlay the opportunity into any meaningful production. Green enjoyed a productive February in which he posted six double-digit scoring tallies, but his own back issues and poor shooting have led to averages of 7.5 points (on 30.3 percent shooting) and 3.0 rebounds across four March contests thus far. Despite the disappointing showing Sunday, Green could find himself back with the first unit if both of his aforementioned teammates remain sidelined for Tuesday's contest against the Suns.