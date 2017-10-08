Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will join starting five Sunday

Green will start at power forward for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers are holding out nine players Sunday, with the majority getting the night off for rest. That includes the likes of Jae Crowder, LeBron James and Kevin Love in the frontcourt, which provides an opportunity for Green to draw the start. He'll see a ton of minutes Sunday, though he'll be in for a reduced role as a reserve forward once the regular season arrives.