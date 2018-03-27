Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will play, start Tuesday
Green will start Tuesday's game against Miami, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Green was held out of Sunday's win over the Nets due to an illness, but he rejoined the team at shootaround Tuesday and will be back at his usual spot in the starting lineup. As a result, Larry Nance will shift back to the bench.
