Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will return to starting five Tuesday
Green will re-enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
The Cavaliers opted to start Larry Nance the last few games, but will now turn back to Green, who's logged nine previous starts this season. During those nine contests, Green averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 31.0 minutes, so he should be in line for a near 30-minute role after logging a mere 17 and 24 minutes, respectively, over the last two outings.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...