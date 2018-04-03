Green will re-enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Cavaliers opted to start Larry Nance the last few games, but will now turn back to Green, who's logged nine previous starts this season. During those nine contests, Green averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 31.0 minutes, so he should be in line for a near 30-minute role after logging a mere 17 and 24 minutes, respectively, over the last two outings.