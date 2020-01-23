Cavaliers' John Henson: Active Thursday
Henson (back) will play in Thursday's contest against Washington, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Henson has missed the last two matchups due to an ailing back injury, but nonetheless, the center will return to the floor in time for Thursday's game. Henson is currently averaging just 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21 outings with the Cavaliers this season.
