Cavaliers' John Henson: Back on the floor Tuesday
Henson (wrist) went through a full practice Tuesday, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Henson hadn't seen the floor since mid-November of last season, when he went down with a torn ligament in his left wrist. The injury prevented the big man from ever suiting up for the Cavs following a trade from Milwaukee, but he's expected to be in the mix at both center and power forward this season. However, the North Carolina product will have to navigate a crowded depth chart that features Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance, Ante Zizic and Kevin Love.
