Cavaliers' John Henson: Blocks three shots Monday

Henson totaled six points, four rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 121-118 victory over Atlanta.

Henson provided plenty of defensive energy off the bench, racking up another three blocks. The Cavaliers were without Larry Nance Jr. (knee) and that opened up additional playing time for the veteran. Henson provides nothing but blocks but has the ability to contribute in limited minutes. If you need a short-term rim protector, Henson could be worth streaming in.