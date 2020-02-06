Cavaliers' John Henson: Double-double in starting role

Henson accumulated 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.

Henson earned a season high minute total and matched season highs in scoring and boards. He filled in well as the starting center in place of Tristan Thompson (quadriceps). However, unless Cleveland moves Thompson at the deadline (and doesn't acquire a more appealing big man than Henson), there's a decent chance Henson returns to his usual reserve role for Sunday's matchup versus the Clippers.