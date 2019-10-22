Cavaliers' John Henson: Doubtful for Wednesday
Henson (groin) took part in some "half-court things" during Tuesday's practice but isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's season opener against Orlando, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
Henson has been limited due to a groin injury, though the team hasn't officially ruled him out just yet, with head coach John Beilein stating he'll see how Henson fares during Wednesday's shootaround.
