Cavaliers' John Henson: Doubtful for Wednesday

Henson (groin) took part in some "half-court things" during Tuesday's practice but isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's season opener against Orlando, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.

Henson has been limited due to a groin injury, though the team hasn't officially ruled him out just yet, with head coach John Beilein stating he'll see how Henson fares during Wednesday's shootaround.

