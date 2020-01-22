Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Expected back Thursday

Henson (back) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Henson is trending towards a return Thursday after missing the past two games due to a sore back. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. The big man is averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across six games this month (15.5 minutes per game).

