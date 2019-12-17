Cavaliers' John Henson: Fills it up in limited minutes

Henson had two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 133-113 loss to the Raptors.

Henson finished with season highs in rebounding, dimes and minutes while matching his season high in steals. He has earned at least 13 minutes in seven of eight December appearances, but Henson is best reserved for use in deeper formats unless injuries or trades open up a more plentiful role for the 28-year-old big man.