Cavaliers' John Henson: Grabs 11 boards in spot-start
Henson tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to Minnesota.
Henson shifted into the starting lineup with Tristan Thompson (illness) a late scratch. Henson has to be happy with simply being on the court after struggling with injuries over the past couple of seasons. He can be a sneaky source of blocks and rebounds but typically plays limited minutes which does limit his appeal.
