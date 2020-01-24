Cavaliers' John Henson: Hands out three dimes in 13 minutes

Henson had three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 13 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Wizards.

Henson rejoined the rotation after sitting out the last two games with a back injury. However, he saw the ninth-most minutes for the Cavaliers and has earned at least 20 minutes just once through 22 appearances this season.