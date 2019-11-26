Cavaliers' John Henson: Hopeful to return Wednesday
The Cavaliers are optimistic that Henson (hamstring) will be able to return for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Henson has been battling a hamstring strain since Oct. 26, though it appears he's nearly back to 100 percent. If all goes well in morning shootaround, there's a good chance he'll be able to take the court Wednesday.
