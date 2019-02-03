Cavaliers' John Henson: Nearing rehab stage

Henson (wrist) is set to have his cast removed Tuesday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Henson underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist in late November, and is finally about to shed the cast. The 28-year-old was traded from the Bucks to the Cavaliers in early December, and could potentially return by the end of the month going by his original recovery timetable. An update and current timetable should become available once Henson's rehab program gets under way.