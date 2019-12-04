Cavaliers' John Henson: Only two points in losing effort

Henson managed two points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 loss to Detroit.

Henson played as the backup center during Tuesday's loss, finishing with two points in 14 minutes. He does have the ability to rack up blocked shots when given the playing time. Unfortunately for him, Tristan Thompson is having arguably the best season of his career, rendering Henson largely ineffective. He is not someone to consider outside of deeper formats.