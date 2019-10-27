Cavaliers' John Henson: Out 2-4 weeks with hamstring strain
Henson suffered a right hamstring strain and will be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks.
Henson saw his first game action in nearly a year Saturday and had three points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in eight minutes. The 28-year-old first was recovering from wrist surgery last November but was more recently sidelined by a groin strain, so the only good news is that he didn't aggravate one of those injuries. Henson's initial recovery timeline could have him returning sometime in mid-November.
