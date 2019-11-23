Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Out again

Henson (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Henson has suited up for just one game this season, as a nagging hamstring injury has kept him sidelined. It is unclear if he will be in the rotation once his health allows it, but his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Nets.

