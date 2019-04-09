Cavaliers' John Henson: Out for finale
Henson (wrist) won't play in Tuesday's season finale against the Hornets.
Henson was able to resume shooting drills at the beginning of March, but he never made a return to full-contact, full-court practice before the end of the season. By the time the 2019-20 season begins, Henson will be 11 months removed from left wrist surgery, so he should be at full health prior to the start of training camp. He'll be entering the final season of the four-year, $48 million extension he inked with Milwaukee in October 2015.
