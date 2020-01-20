Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Out Monday

Henson (back) will sit out Monday against the Knicks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Henson will miss a second straight game with a sore back after he was initially deemed questionable. With Ante Zizic (illness) set to miss his fifth straight game, expect Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance to again handle most of the center duties.

