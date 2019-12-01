Cavaliers' John Henson: Practices Sunday
Henson (hamstring) practiced Sunday, James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan reports.
Henson appears to be on the brink of returning soon, as coach John Beilein stated Sunday that he's hopeful Henson could play Tuesday against Detroit. The North Carolina product has missed all but one game so far this season while dealing with hamstring issues.
