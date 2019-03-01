Cavaliers' John Henson: Progresses to shooting

Henson (wrist) has progressed to shooting a basketball, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Henson seems to be doing well in his rehab, and the Cavaliers are expressing optimism that he'll be back soon to make his debut with the team. Before suffering his hand injury, he had shown new range with the Bucks, hitting nearly one three-pointer per game at 35.5 percent.

