Cavaliers' John Henson: Progresses to shooting
Henson (wrist) has progressed to shooting a basketball, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Henson seems to be doing well in his rehab, and the Cavaliers are expressing optimism that he'll be back soon to make his debut with the team. Before suffering his hand injury, he had shown new range with the Bucks, hitting nearly one three-pointer per game at 35.5 percent.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...