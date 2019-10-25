Cavaliers' John Henson: Questionable for Saturday

Henson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Coach John Beilein said that Henson "went live" in Friday's practice, so it looks like the big man may be close to making a return to in-game action. Expect another update on Henson's health to come after shootaround Saturday morning.

