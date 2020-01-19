Cavaliers' John Henson: Questionable Monday
Henson (back) is considered questionable Monday against the Knicks.
A sore back kept Henson out of Saturday's game, but the hope is that he'll be cleared to return Monday. The Cavs have already ruled Ante Zizic out for the game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' John Henson: Out with back soreness•
-
Cavaliers' John Henson: Grabs 11 boards in spot start•
-
Cavaliers' John Henson: Blocks three shots Monday•
-
Cavaliers' John Henson: Fills it up in limited minutes•
-
Cavaliers' John Henson: Only two points in losing effort•
-
Cavaliers' John Henson: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.