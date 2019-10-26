Cavaliers' John Henson: Ready to play Saturday

Henson (ankle) indicated he'll play Saturday against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Henson was a game-time decision but delivered a thumbs-up after going through pre-game warmups. The 28-year-old is set to make his debut with the Cavaliers after being acquired by the team last December and missing the rest of the season recovering from wrist surgery.

