Cavaliers' John Henson: Remains game-time call
Henson (ankle) will go through warmups and be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Henson dealt with a groin injury during the preseason but the right ankle sprain is what has kept him from action for the first week of the regular season. Coach John Beilein said the 28-year-old "went live" in Friday's practice, so even if he isn't quite ready to play Saturday his return appears to be on the horizon.
More News
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...