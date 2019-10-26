Cavaliers' John Henson: Remains game-time call

Henson (ankle) will go through warmups and be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Henson dealt with a groin injury during the preseason but the right ankle sprain is what has kept him from action for the first week of the regular season. Coach John Beilein said the 28-year-old "went live" in Friday's practice, so even if he isn't quite ready to play Saturday his return appears to be on the horizon.