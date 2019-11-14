Cavaliers' John Henson: Remains sidelined
Henson (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
After straining his right hamstring in his season debut Oct. 26 against the Pacers, Henson was handed an estimated 2-to-4-week recovery timeline. The short end of that timetable has arrived, but the Cavaliers haven't provided any indication the center is nearing a return to the court. A firm target date for Henson to resume playing likely won't arrive until he's able to take part in full-court, full-contact practices.
